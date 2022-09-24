Thiago Silva & De Gea lead tributes to emotional Roger Federer after he retires from tennis

Roger Federer 2022Getty Images
Footballers from across the globe have paid tribute to legendary tennis player Roger Federer after he announced his retirement.

  • Federer announced retirement aged 41
  • Footballers have paid tribute
  • Swiss star previously linked with football move

WHAT HAPPENED? Federer brought his illustrious tennis career to a close on Friday and some of the biggest names in football have paid tribute to the Swiss superstar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 41-year-old retires having won a whopping 20 Grand Slam titles, a feat only bettered by Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal - the latter of whom Federer paired up with for his final ever match in the Laver Cup.

THE VERDICT:

WHAT NEXT FOR FEDERER? Federer has been linked with a move into football in the past, with FC Basel - his childhood team - said to have offered him the club presidency. Whether he takes up a role like this in the future remains to be seen.

