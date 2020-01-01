Thiago backed for Liverpool success by Souness - however there is 'question mark' about Diogo Jota

The former Bayern Munich midfielder will be a huge asset to the Anfield club, the ex-Reds midfielder has said

legend Graeme Souness has backed Thiago to be a big success at Anfield and has admitted that he is surprised the midfielder was allowed to leave .

The Reds completed a swoop for the 29-year-old on September 18, and he gave an impressive debut display against , a match in which he came off the bench.

The former international says that the youth product shows all the signs of being an intelligent signature for the Premier League champions.

More teams

“Bayern Munich don’t usually let their big players go before they are on the wane, but I just don’t see any indication of that with Thiago at 29,” he wrote for The Times.

“He’s played at the highest level, at big clubs in Barcelona and Bayern Munich, so won’t be intimidated by coming to Liverpool and playing under pressure. He’ll understand that you’re playing in cup finals every week because the opposition badly wants to beat you. He can deal with all that.”

Liverpool also completed a deal to sign Diogo Jota from , and it is the Portuguese’s lack of big-club experience that is the only reason Souness has to doubt he will also excel under Jurgen Klopp.

“That would be my only question mark against Diogo Jota, Liverpool’s other new signing,” he added of the 23-year-old.

Article continues below

“At Wolves, it wasn’t a cup final every week but it will be at Liverpool, so he has to show that he’s ready for that. Otherwise, he fits the bill to deputise anywhere in that front three.

“He’s got great technique and understanding of the game, he’s already shown he can deal with the English game and play in a team that works hard, as Wolves do. Although he’s scored some important goals, I always felt that Divock Origi was never going to hold down a regular place in that Liverpool team, so Jota has to try to do that.”

Liverpool have made a strong start to their Premier League title defence, recording victories over Leeds and Chelsea while they defeated Lincoln City 7-2 in the on Thursday. Their next outing sees come to Anfield in the league on Monday, before that fixture is repeated on Thursday in the cup.