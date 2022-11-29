'They lack character completely' - Casemiro blasts Brazil fans who celebrated Neymar's injury at the World Cup

Casemiro has hit out at those fans who celebrated his Brazil team-mate Neymar's injury and has questioned their character.

Neymar suffered an ankle injury against Serbia

Has been ruled out of group stages

Casemiro lambasted those who celebrated

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was forced to limp off with a swollen ankle in the final 10 minutes of Brazil's World Cup opener against Serbia. Many opposition fans were spotted celebrating the injury on social media as it ruled out the forward at least for the group stage. His teammate Casemiro came down heavily upon those trolls and called it a "shame".

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a shame that people wish others harm. They lack character completely. I think education comes from the cradle. Personally, I'm sad because Neymar doesn't deserve this. He's a person who helps others so much," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Manchester United midfielder admitted that although there are players who could replace Neymar, none could match his level. "We have quality players, but if we compare him with Neymar, it is difficult to find someone of his level. The range of options is very wide, which is good for us, but we have to be realistic and accept that Neymar is the star of the team," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao have already qualified for the round of 16, which gives Neymar ample time to get fit for the knockout stages without worrying about the Cameroon game on Friday.