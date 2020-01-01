'There needs to be a point when enough is enough' - Kane urges resumption of Premier League by end of June

The England captain says the competition should be concluded as soon as possible or the entire 2019-20 season should be voided

’s Harry Kane has said the Premier League season must resume by the end of June or be cancelled altogether.

The competition is suspended until April 30th at the earliest in the wake of the coronavirus crisis with most teams, including Spurs, having nine games of the season remaining.

Many proposals have been suggested, including playing the 2019-20 season over the summer months and delaying the start of the next campaign.

Kane is against that idea, saying there will come a time when a decision will need to be made.

“I know the Premier League will do anything it can to finish the season,” the captain told Jamie Redknapp in an interview on Instagram Live.

“There needs to be a point where enough is enough. Probably the time limit for me is the end of June.

“Playing into July or August and pushing next season back, I don’t see too much benefit in that.”

Cancelling the season would be unprecedented, but the FA has already voided the 2019-20 edition of all leagues at the National League level and below.

Kane conceded he had no idea what the potential financial impact on clubs would be, but said that the game’s governing body must make a call, come what may.

“Obviously I don’t know too much about behind the scenes and financially,” the striker added.

“If the season’s not completed by the end of June we need to look at the options and just look forward to next season.”

Kane’s thoughts are in line with those of UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who has also said the season must start before the end of June or be lost entirely.

"There is a plan A, B and C. The three options are to start again in mid-May, in June or at the end of June,” he said.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table and have already been eliminated from the .

The London side have a seven point gap to make up on fourth placed if they are to return to Europe’s premier club tournament next season, whenever that may take place.