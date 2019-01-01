'There is the chance you have seen the last of players' - Solskjaer says some Man Utd stars won't return

The Norwegian has hinted there will be a clear-out at Old Trafford after the club failed to reach next year's Champions League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned some players that they may have played their final game for the club.

United's pursuit of a spot for next season came to a disappointing end on Sunday in a 1-1 draw at rock-bottom Huddersfield.

With the result, United ensured they cannot finish in the top four and will instead participate in the next season, a competition they won in 2017.

After a promising start to life as United manager Solskjaer and his side have fallen back to earth in recent months, with the club now having won just two of their last 10 games.

United's poor run of form has led many to call for the team to be radically reshaped in the summer transfer window, and Solskjaer himself has said changes will be made after the season concludes.

“I can’t talk about individuals now, but there is the chance you have seen the last of players," Solskjaer said after Sunday's game.

“We gave ourselves a chance to be in the Champions League, something we didn’t think was possible.

“We had so many opportunities to grab third or fourth. We didn’t. It’s probably the right place for us to be next year, the Europa League.

“We are all disappointed we aren’t in the Champions League, but I think that is a true reflection. The table seldom lies in the end.

“Effort and attitude was not the problem. The players were running and trying. We just weren’t good enough. That is the problem."

Alexis Sanchez has been widely tipped to be on his way out of Old Trafford after a disastrous season-and-a-half run following his move from in January 2018.

The Chilean has scored just two goals in all competitions this season, as form and fitness have consistently plagued the 30-year-old during his time in Manchester.

Solskjaer would not address Sanchez's future directly on Sunday after the Chilean failed to impress in a rare start.

When asked if Sanchez will play for United again, Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "We'll see how his injury is for now.

"Every performance has an impact on who you want to keep and let go, that's simple."