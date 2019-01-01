'The time has come for me to go' - Kompany confirms Man City exit in emotional farewell letter

The Belgian, who led the club to an unprecedented level of success, had been rumoured to be ending his tenure at the Etihad Stadium this year

captain Vincent Kompany has confirmed his departure from the club after 11 seasons with an open letter to supporters thanking them for their loyalty and inspiration.

Less than a day after leading them to a 6-0 victory over in the final to seal a historic first domestic treble in English football, the Belgian has announced that he has played his last game for the Citizens.

The City captain wrote: "Dear all, Community Shield Winners! Back 2 back League Cup Winners! Back 2 back Champions of ! FA Cup Winners! We’ve just seen the close of an incredible season. My 11th as a Blue. And I cannot believe I’m writing this but ... also my last as a Blue.

"Countless of times have I imagined this day, after all, the end has felt nearby for so many years. It still doesn’t feel real.

"Man City has given me everything. I’ve tried to give back as much as I possibly could. How often does someone get the chance to end such an important chapter, representing a club with such great history and tradition, in such a great fashion?"

The 33-year-old went on to give thanks to both fans and key figures at the club, including manager Pep Guardiola, owner Sheikh Mansour and chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who brought the centre-back from Hamburg in 2008 following their acquisition of the team.

Kompany continued: "The time has come for me to go now. As overwhelming as it is, I feel nothing but gratefulness.

"I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club. I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester.

Dear all, you can find my Open Letter to the fans, Part 1 of 2 on my Facebook page: https://t.co/j6qZRjJKYu pic.twitter.com/F1k8rUS2hJ — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) May 19, 2019

"I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up.

"Sheikh Mansour changed my life and that of all the City fans around the world, for that I am forever grateful. A blue nation has arisen and challenged the established order of things, I find that awesome.

"I cherish the counsel and leadership of a good human being, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Man City could not be in better hands.

"It’s cliche to say it but it’s also so true: without my teammates I would have never been here today. We fought many battles together. Side by side. In good times and in bad. So to all of you, from the 2008-2009 squad to today’s domestic Treble winners: I owe you guys!

"A special word also to Pep and the backroom staff: you’ve been superb. You’ve followed me through so much hardship. You made me come back stronger every time. Thank you so much."

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Kompany won 10 major honours, including four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups, with two Community Shield victories also added to the trophy cabinet.

He was named the Premier League's Player of the Season in City's first title-winning campaign of 2011-12 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions.