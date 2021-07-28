'The three of us are compatible' - Depay confident he can play with Messi and Aguero at Barcelona

The Netherlands star believes his history with Ronald Koeman will help him adapt to his new surroundings

Memphis Depay is convinced he, Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero are compatible and can play together at Barcelona.

The Netherlands international joined the Catalan side on a free transfer from Lyon shortly after Aguero made the switch from Manchester City.

The Camp Nou outfit are also expected to retain Messi this summer despite his contract expiring at the end of June.

There have been questions about whether the trio can play in the team at the same time, but Depay is confident they will work it out.

“It would be amazing to play with [Messi]. Hopefully it is possible. He has a number of qualities that the team needs and it would be important to build everything around that," he told Sport.

“There is a lot of talent in the team. It would be great for me to play alongside him and win titles.

“We have many attackers, but all different in my opinion. I have different abilities and strengths than Sergio Aguero, for example, or any other player.

“I think the three of us are compatible and different, but we are going to see how everything happens.”

Depay has faith in Koeman

Depay's move to the Blaugrana has reunited him with former Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman.

The 27-year-old has hailed the influence the coach has had on him and believes they will work well again together for the Spanish giants.

“[Koeman] has had a great impact on me, in important years,” he said. “He was able to change the Netherlands team, he counted on me, he gave me confidence. Now he has wanted to count on me for this adventure in Barcelona, so he has undoubtedly been a relevant figure.

“I know him and how he trains, so it's easier for me to adapt. I know what he expects of me, we've been working together for a long time. Even with him on the bench it will obviously not be easy at all, but it is clear that it is a good thing. Without him it would have been different.”

