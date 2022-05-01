'The sad thing is he loves the club' - Pulisic's dad sends message amid USMNT star's up-and-down Chelsea season

Christian Pulisic’s father has taken to social media to express his frustration at his son’s situation at Chelsea.

The USMNT international has struggled for regular action under Thomas Tuchel this season, with just 17 of his 34 appearances in all competitions so far being from the start.

He was once again on the bench against Everton on Sunday despite scoring a late winner as a substitute against West Ham last weekend.

What did Pulisic’s father say?

Pulisic did make it onto the pitch at Goodison Park, replacing Timo Werner after 68 minutes, though he could not prevent a 1-0 defeat against the Toffees.

Taking to Twitter after that game, Pulisic senior, Mark Pulisic, tweeted and then deleted: “The sad thing is he loves this club, teammates, and London.… puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy…big six months ahead.”

How often has Pulisic played for Chelsea this season?

Pulisic told Tuchel he “always wanted to be on the pitch” after his late winner against the Hammers last weekend, so to find himself on the bench once more at Goodison is likely to have been a huge disappointment.

Despite being a talismanic presence for his country, Pulisic struggles to command a regular starting spot for the Blues.

He has made just 10 starts in the Premier League this season, with his cameo at Goodison his eighth appearance off the bench.

Pulisic’s last start in a Premier League fixture came against Burnley on March 5, when he also found the target in a 4-0 win.

His father’s tweet suggests frustration at the forward’s predicament is rising, though whether it will lead to a push for a summer move remains to be seen.

