The ‘last straw’ for Ozil at Arsenal? Parting of ways now possible, says Parlour

The World Cup-winning playmaker is being overlooked again by Unai Emery and a former Gunners star admits an exit could now be on the cards

Mesut Ozil could be heading for the exits at , with Ray Parlour admitting that Unai Emery’s reluctance to call on the World Cup winner may prove to be “the last straw”.

The German midfielder was once a talismanic presence for the Gunners, with his creativity considered to be crucial to their cause.

At 30 years of age and with his dedication and value now being questioned, Ozil finds himself slipping down the pecking order.

Various factors have contributed to him playing a bit-part role in 2019-20, with just two appearances taken in to date.

He was left out of Arsenal’s matchday squad for a Premier League clash with and is not guaranteed to grace a meeting with Standard Liege on Thursday.

And former Gunners star Parlour concedes the clock may be ticking for a man tied to a lucrative contract in north London.

He told talkSPORT: “We don’t know what happens behind the scenes; we don’t know the atmosphere at training and we don’t know his attitude at training.

“Maybe Emery is looking at it wanting a reaction and he’s not getting a reaction, so he’s saying, ‘I’m going to go with the youngsters instead’.

“He’s been brave by doing it because Ozil is a World Cup winner and he’s on a massive contract at Arsenal.

“But he did probably need someone like Ozil [against United] to open the door for [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang; he didn’t get a lot of service did he?

“But Ozil, I don’t know what the future holds for him. I think that could be the last straw.”

Emery, who took to overlooking Ozil at times last season, has refused to be drawn on the former Real Madrid star’s future.

It has been suggested that a loan switch could be sanctioned during the January transfer window, but the man calling the shots at Emirates Stadium is giving little away.

Quizzed again on Ozil’s future ahead of a midweek continental outing for his side, Emery said: “He’s our player now.

“We are going to train and after we are going to decide. I am going to decide the best first XI and also the best squad who can help us.”