‘The Kenyan Paul Pogba!?’- Twitter reacts as Joash Onyango opts for vintage look for the Afcon

Kenya has played two friendlies, against Madagascar and DR Congo as they prepare for a sixth Afcon appearance in Egypt

Joash Onyango has left social media in stitches after he opted for a vintage white beard style ahead of the (Afcon) finals.

The defender has taken the path of other Africans players among them - El Hadji Diouf of and Rigobert Song of – who have displayed the same style in previous editions of the competition.

Harambee Stars are currently in where they are set to leave on Tuesday for . Onyango is among the key players in coach Sebastien Migne’s side, and he will likely feature for the side after the injury to defender Brian Mandela. are in Group C alongside , Senegal and .

Harambee Stars will face Algeria in their opener on June 23 and below is how Twitter reacted to Onyango’s new look.

Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango following in the paths of El Hadji Diouf and Rigobert Song. African Cup of Nations look. pic.twitter.com/8Z3w4qLhpC — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) June 18, 2019

Joash Onyango with the new look! The Great Wall of ! They should really be scared at #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/UAR2EOvGKA — Kenyan Football (@Kenyan_Football) June 18, 2019

26 Years old Joash Onyango #HarambeeStars Player set for #AFCON2019

if he's 26 then am 10...anyway age is just a number 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/0XUw60641v — Wanyama A. S 🇰🇪🇺🇬🇱🇷 (@As_Wanyama) June 18, 2019

Kenya's Harambee Stars Joash Onyango is all set for action!#AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/IHMseCSwbq — Rodgers Odhiambo (@rodgersotieno_o) June 17, 2019

All the best Joash Onyango in the AFCON, pic.twitter.com/6yifQYTQCC — wakaflocka (@sircheboiwo) June 18, 2019

27 year old Kenyan defender, Joash Onyango has opted for a vintage white beard for the upcoming AFCON. What could be guys motivation? pic.twitter.com/dGLehuGDC6 — Osɛi Aҡօtօ Kaռu (@OseiAkoto_Kanu) June 18, 2019

Joash Onyango Challenge pic.twitter.com/omtGvpgx5B — Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) June 18, 2019

We confirm that these pictures trending are nonother than our great central defender Joash Onyango who is on National duty. Do not confuse him with any other person when he is at the defense line for our National team - Harambee Stars during AFCON 2019 in ... #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/RBVJUmCGKv — Gor Mahia FC (@FCGorMahia) June 18, 2019

Gor Mahia FC and Kenya Harambee Stars defender, 26, Joash Onyango's new look for the upcoming #AFCON2019. This new look will really "scare" our opponents. pic.twitter.com/PQUh0lHDYU — aggreywillis (@aggreywillis) June 18, 2019