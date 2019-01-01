'The easiest thing to do would be to stop' - Robben admits retirement is an option after Bayern

The Dutch winger has been linked with moves to a host of clubs but claims recent injuries could force him to hang up his boots

Arjen Robben has admitted he has not ruled out retiring after he leaves at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old winger is set to depart the Allianz Arena after a decade and is yet to make a call on his next move.

Persistent fitness issues have hampered Robben's final season in Bavaria, though he has still been linked with transfers to the likes of Inter and former clubs PSV and Groningen.

The former winner revealed in January that several clubs had made contact, but all options remain on the table.

"I'm late in making a decision, but that has to do with my injury. I wanted to get back on the pitch and then think about my future," Robben told a news conference on Tuesday.

"I hope to make a decision within one or two weeks, but I can't promise anything.

@ArjenRobben on his time at #FCBayern: "Ten years is a long time. I think it's a good sign when the time goes by so quickly. It shows that the time was special, that you had fun and felt happy here." #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/2SSW7EIKjM — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) May 14, 2019

"It's not an easy choice to make. The whole package has to be right, not just in a footballing sense but also for my family.

"The easiest thing to do would be to stop. That is also an option for me, but I'm not sure whether I will do that."

Robben recently returned from a calf injury to make his 700th professional appearance and will bow out from Bayern with an eighth Bundesliga title if the leaders avoid defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on the final day of the season.

Robben will be joined in leaving Bayern by Franck Ribery and experienced full-back Rafinha, who has become the latest long-serving squad member to confirm his impending departure.

The 33-year-old Brazilian said his fond memories of a lengthy stay with the German giants will not be sullied if second-placed pip them to top spot.

"We've been together for so long. That's the most important. Not the last game or the last title," Rafinha said.

"The friendship we have here is the most important thing. That's why my mother said that I should say thank you for everything, to all employees and players. These people are very important to me."