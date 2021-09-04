‘That win was for you’ – Mwepu dedicates Zambia win vs Mauritania to new President Hichilema

The Chipolopolo captain says their opening win in the qualifiers at Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott is for the new Head of State

Zambia captain Enock Mwepu had dedicated the team’s 2-1 win against Mauritania in their opening match of the World Cup qualifiers to newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Chipolopolo got off to a flying start in their Group B campaign after goals from Mwepu and Prince Mumba enabled them to beat the hosts, who pulled a goal back through Amadou Niass.

It was Mwepu, who was handed the captaincy armband hours into the game, who set the ball rolling with the opening goal in the 10th minute when he slotted home from a neat finish.

In the second half, Zambia added the second goal when Mumba raced to meet a cross from Patson Daka, before angling it to the back of the net.

Though, Mauritania pulled a goal back in the 69th minute through Niass, and then Chipolopolo held on to claim the vital away win.

Congratulations Chipolopolo for beating Mauritania in the world cup qualifier last night! Special recognition to @EnockMwepu45 and Prince Mumba who scored for Zambia.



Keep it up boys! ⚽️ 🇿🇲 — Hakainde Hichilema (@HHichilema) September 4, 2021

The win left new Zambia President Hichilema elated, and he has taken to his social media pages, to congratulate the team for the good work.

“Congratulations Chipolopolo for beating Mauritania in the World Cup qualifier last night! Special recognition to Enock Mwepu and Prince Mumba who scored for Zambia,” the President wrote.

In his response to the Tweet, Mwepu, who features for Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League, has dedicated the win to the president-elect terming it a new dawn for Zambia.

“Thank you, your excellence that win was for you…it is a new dawn.”

Thank you, your excellence that win was for you..It’s a new dawn🇿🇲🙏 — Enock Mwepu (@EnockMwepu45) September 4, 2021

After six attempts to rule Zambia, Hichilema defeated outgoing President Edgar Lungu in a landslide by almost one million votes and was sworn in on August 24.

Article continues below

Zambia will now return home to prepare for their next qualifier against Tunisia set for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium on September 7.

Just like Zambia, Tunisia also started their campaign on a winning note after beating Equatorial Guinea 3-0 at Stade Olympique de Rades.

The North African giants were, however, forced to wait until the second half to subdue the visitors with goals from Dylan Bronn in the 54th minute, Eliyes Skhiri in the 78th minute, and Wahbi Khazri, who scored from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute.