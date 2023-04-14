‘For the past ten months you were crying!’ - Jose Mourinho shuts down Dutch journalist with Conference League dig after first-leg defeat to Feyenoord

Jose Mourinho took a brutal dig at a Dutch journalist referring to last year's Conference League final after losing to Feyenoord on Thursday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese boss was in his element despite Roma going down 1-0 to Feyenoord in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.

It was for the first time that the two sides locked horns since the Giallorossi emerged triumphant in the inaugural final of the Conference League last season.

In the post-match press conference, a journalist went into a verbal duel with Mourinho and the manager came out on top with a witty jibe asking him to get over the Tirana final defeat.

WHAT THEY SAID: When questioned about what is necessary to win a game Mourinho replied, "To score goals. To put the ball in the net. It is as simple as that. Of course, we had our chances, but football is not about chances. It's about scoring goals."

The journalist then made a passing mention of the Tirana final, where Nicolo Zaniolo netted the winner to break Dutch hearts and Mourinho immediately took the cue before starting the onslaught, "For the past 10 months you were crying. (Laughs). But you shouldn't cry. You know why, you cannot win the match that you lost. You lost a game, you cannot win that one. The only problem today, is that it is half-time. I promise you if I lose, I sleep, I don't cry. And I will not go without sleeping for 10 months having nightmares."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was one of the bad days at the office for Roma as Lorenzo Pellegrini missed a penalty and Paulo Dybala and Tammy Abraham limped off with injuries.

However, Mourinho remains confident that his team can overturn the deficit with the support of their fans. "We probably lose Abraham and Dybala for these next two games. We are who we are, but we will have the Olimpico crowd fully behind us," he continued.

"Am I optimistic for the return leg? Yes, but I’m also worried about Sunday. If a team like ours loses players, there are fewer options and that’s a concern for us. We always do our best. The result is not deserved, but in football ‘deserved’ is not part of my vocabulary. We are not playing against Feyenoord on Sunday, but against Udinese and we have to think about this."

WHAT NEXT? Roma will return to action in Serie A on Sunday against Udinese before hosting Feyenoord next Thursday in the return leg of the Europa League quarter-final.