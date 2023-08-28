Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants Altay Bayındır and at least one more signing before transfer window closes

Aditya Gokhale
As the transfer window nears its conclusion, Manchester United are hoping for more players to arrive and strengthen the squad.

  • United to sign Bayindir
  • Ten Hag wants another signing
  • Expected to be a left-back

WHAT HAPPENED? Beyond Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants to bring in at least one more player, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 25-year-old keeper is expected to sign with the Red Devils for €5 million (£4.2m). With Luke Shaw projected to miss at least two months due to a muscular injury, the club are looking at possibilities to bolster at left-back. Among the left-backs United are considering are Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon, Marc Cucurella of Chelsea, and Barcelona's Marcos Alonso.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United have also been in the market for another midfielder but the report's sources claim that if Sofyan Amrabat does leave Fiorentina it is unlikely to be for United. Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been mentioned as a potential choice as the Dutchman has only made six starts for the German champions since joining from Ajax last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? With the end of the summer transfer window less than four days away, Ten Hag's side will need to move quickly to add more new players.

