WATCH: Ten Hag unimpressed with Manchester United squad as he attempts to implement new philosophy

Soham Mukherjee|
Ten HagGetty
Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United vs LiverpoolClub FriendliesE. ten Hag

The players will have to pull up their socks to impress their new Dutch manager

Erik ten Hag is a man on a mission at Manchester United. The Dutch manager wants a complete overhaul at Old Trafford to get the Old Trafford juggernaut running after a trophy-less 2021-22 campaign.

He knows the task is daunting and his predecessors in David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have had a tough time bringing back the glory days.

Ten Hag has already started his training sessions with the Man Utd squad and is set to fly to Thailand on Friday for pre-season commitments - but the former Ajax manager was unimpressed with his troops during a training session at Carrington.

"Too many mistakes" - complains Erik ten Hag

During a drill, the Red Devils were seen practising one-touch passing with their right foot. However, a few players, including Bruno Fernandes, failed to pass to the right foot.

Assistant coach Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag were screaming instructions to the players to execute the routine correctly.

"On the right foot. Bruno on the right foot!"

At the end of the clip, Ten Hag is clearly unimpressed with the performance of the players and said "Too many mistakes."

It is clear that the Man Utd manager has a lot of work to do with the players. They are set to fly to Thailand on Friday where they will lock horns with fierce rivals Liverpool on July 12.

Man Utd pre-season 2022-23 fixtures and results

Date

Fixture

Kick-off time

Venue

Jul 12

Man Utd vs Liverpool

2pm

Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok

Jul 15

Man Utd vs Melbourne Victory

11:05am

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jul 19

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace

11:10am

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jul 23

Man Utd vs Aston Villa

10:45am

Optus Stadium, Perth

Jul 30

Man Utd vs Atletico Madrid

1pm

Ullevaal Stadium, Oslo

Jul 31

Man Utd vs Rayo Vallecano

TBC

Old Trafford, Manchester

When does Man Utd's 2022-23 season start?

Manchester United kick off competitive action on August 7, 2022 with a Premier League game against Brighton at Old Trafford.

They will have a full pre-season tour under their belts by then, with around a week to recuperate before the big kick-off. The Red Devils face Brentford in their second league game of the season, with Liverpool visiting Old Trafford the week after that.

