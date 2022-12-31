Ten Hag tells Martinez he will need to improve for Man Utd after World Cup win with Argentina

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag says Lisandro Martinez will become a target after returning from Qatar as a world champion with Argentina.

Martinez wins World Cup

Returns to Man Utd

Told he must improve

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez is back at Man Utd after the World Cup and set to return to action shortly for the Red Devils. The defender has been a hit at Old Trafford in the heart of the defence since joining from Ajax in the summer, but Ten Hag thinks he will have to up his game after claiming glory in Qatar with Argentina.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has come back and you can see his confidence has even increased," he told reporters. "He’s so happy, but now he is back here with both feet on the ground because he knows that in every game now he is a World Cup winner and every opponent is even more focused and convinced to beat him, so he has to do better than he already was. I’m sure every player who played at the World Cup will be a better player after it and when you win it, you definitely are.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Man Utd will be thrilled to have Martinez available again following his World Cup exploits. The centre-back was an ever-present in the Premier League before the tournament and has already become a fan favourite with his new club. Ten Hag will be hoping Martinez's World Cup win can help inspire his team to trophies in 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils sign off 2022 with a clash against Wolves at lunchtime on New Year's Eve and then host Bournemouth on January 3.