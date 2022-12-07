Ten Hag sends message to Garnacho and Man Utd young guns ahead of mid-season training camp

Erik ten Hag has challenged Alejandro Garancho and Manchester United's young guns to impress him at their mid-season training camp in Spain.

United holding a training camp in Spain

Ten Hag wants youngsters to shine

Red Devils to play two friendlies

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch manager has flown to Spain with several first-team members and youth players who have not been taking part in the 2022 World Cup. Along with the likes of David De Gea, Anthony Martial and United's latest breakthrough star Garnacho, several academy graduates are enjoying some time in Ten Hag's ranks. Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Kobbie Mainoo are all present, and the Dutch manager wants the youngsters to make the most of the opportunity so that he can count on them once the Premier League season resumes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think this is a great opportunity for them. Normally we don't have this break and now we have this break. Many players are at the World Cup, so there are positions available and they [the young players] can get used in these positions," Ten Hag said to MUTV.

"They can show themselves and they can challenge players who already play in the Premier League, so it's fantastic for them.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United started their mid-season training camp on December 5 in the Andalusian region of Spain. Jadon Sancho remains the only player who has not travelled with the squad as he is following a tailor-made individual plan back in England. The Red Devils will also play two friendly matches against Cadiz and Real Betis on Wednesday and Saturday respectively.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will get back to competitive action on December 22 in the round of 16 of the EFL Cup against Burnley at Old Trafford.