'I came here to play' - Telles keen for more chances at Man Utd but full of praise for Shaw

The Englishman has enjoyed a fine season on a personal level and has prevented the summer signing from having a run in the team

Alex Telles says he moved to to play – but is full of praise for Luke Shaw, the man keeping him out of the team at Old Trafford.

Shaw has enjoyed something of a renaissance this season in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s improving United team.

The Englishman’s solid performances have kept summer signing Telles out of action, with the Brazilian playing just 45 minutes out of their last six Premier League games.

“I'm very prepared to play,” Telles told United’s website ahead of Sunday’s clash with . “I'm also very happy with the performances of Luke and his hard work.

“I came here to play. And both me and Luke really develop together, both in training and games. I've played and have put in some good performances as well.

“United benefit from this as well, United the club, because we win by having good players available. And if needed I'm here, ready, focused and prepared to play.

“And once again I repeat that I'm really happy for Luke Shaw, his great performances and contributions.”

Shaw said earlier in the week that Telles had played an important role in his improved form.

“We have a great relationship, he pushes me each day in training and we get on really well,” he told MUTV.

“It’s nice to have that competition, we pushed each other to get the best out of ourselves. It’s a positive way for both of us to look at it.”

Formerly of , and , Telles is no stranger to a passionate derby and he is looking forward to welcoming Liverpool to Old Trafford.

“I think I maybe started to understand how big the rivalry is when I came to Manchester United.

“These are two really big clubs, both with a massive history. I think all the games between the two sides from the beginning right up until now have been competitive, and I saw in the previous game how great the rivalry was and I'm sure we will be very prepared for this match.

“I've played in a lot of derbies. Porto v , Galatasaray v , the Milan derby and I think that the greatest, or the biggest rivalry, for me is Porto v Benfica.

“It's a game with a lot of history, it's a huge rivalry. Not just between the football clubs but also between the two cities. So for me I think it would be that one where the rivalry is the greatest.”