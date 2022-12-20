Aurelien Tchouameni and Bayern Munich have posted messages on social media following racist abuse of France World Cup stars.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern forward Kingsley Coman and Real Madrid midfielder Tchouameni have been targeted by online trolls after missing their respective penalties in a thrilling Qatar 2022 final clash with Argentina. Les Bleus lost that shootout, denying them an opportunity to claim back-to-back global crowns, and it did not take long for certain individuals to find themselves the subject of hateful comments.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tchouameni has said in a post calling for unity from all of France in the wake of a disappointing defeat in the Middle East: “It will take time to digest the bitterness and frustration. We tried everything. It didn’t work and I’m the first to be sorry. I’m convinced that the future of Les Bleus is bright, especially if we can count on you.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern, meanwhile, have offered their full support to Coman, saying: “The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.”

WHAT NEXT? A hat-trick from Kylian Mbappe – the first in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst’s for England in 1966 – helped France to a 3-3 draw after extra-time against Argentina, but it was not to be for the defending champions as they fell agonisingly short against Lionel Messi and Co.