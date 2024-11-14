Taylor Harwood-Bellis & Roy Keane's daughter Leah: Everything you need to know

GOAL takes a look at what we know about the young couple, with Roy Keane's positive influence explained.

Roy Keane earned a reputation as a fearsome individual during his playing days with Manchester United and the Irishman's no-nonsense demeanour remains a compelling attraction for viewers who tune in to hear his opinions on Sky Sports or ITV.

While flashes of good humour shine through Keane's hard exterior, he is a stern figure and it is well known that he has a low tolerance for bad manners - in short, he suffers no fools.

Comedian Tommy Tiernan once told Keane that he must be like "Clint Eastwood in the kitchen" for any of his daughters' prospective boyfriends and Premier League footballer Taylor Harwood-Bellis - who is engaged to one of Keane's daughters - is finding out if that's true. Here, GOAL brings you all you need to know about Harwood-Ellis and Leah Keane.

Who is Leah Keane?

Leah Keane is Roy Keane's daughter and the fiancee of Southampton footballer Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

She is one of the former Ireland international's five children and is affectionately referred to as "Number Four" by Keane, who sometimes posts humorous tributes to his kids, referring to them by number, on Instagram.

In 2021, he shared a happy birthday message for Leah, writing: "Happy birthday number 4, stop getting so old x"

He also posted about a visit to her in 2024, quipping: "No. 4 thinks because she lives 180 miles away that I won't pop in for a cup of tea. Always watching."

In a 20203 interview on The Tommy Tiernan Show, Keane alluded to the familiar awkwardness of dealing with his daughters' boyfriends but insisted that it wasn't a problem for him.

"I'd say it'd be fairly intimidating meeting you now in all fairness. Clint Eastwood in the kitchen," joked host, Tiernan, prompting Keane to reply: "You'd be very surprised. Surely that's the same for everybody."

Who is Taylor Harwood-Bellis?

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is an English professional footballer, who began his career at Manchester City before signing for Southampton in 2024.

Born in Stockport on January 30, 2011, Harwood Bellis plays in the centre-back position and spent time on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Anderlecht, Stoke City and Burnley before moving to Southampton on a permanent deal.

He is also a highly accomplished international footballer, who appeared for England at every youth level before being called into the senior panel for the first time in November 2024, ahead of the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League games against Greece and Ireland.

Following his call-up to the England squad, Harwood-Bellis was quizzed on his relationship with Keane, with the defender being engaged to the Manchester United legend's daughter, Leah.

Assembled reporters asked if Harwood-Bellis sought guidance from the seven-time Premier League winner, who is set to be his father-in-law. He said: "It's something that is good, yes, and I take a lot of advice."

How many children does Roy Keane have?

Roy Keane has five children. They are Shannon, Caragh, Aidan, Leah and Alannah.

As noted above, Keane has made a habit of referring to his kids by number, so Caragh has been called "Number Two" on Instagram and Leah dubbed "Number Four".