Tau and Dennis fire Club Brugge back to winning ways against Mechelen

The South Africa and Nigeria internationals were in top form to help the Blue and Black clinch their 14th win of the season

Percy Tau and Emmanuel Dennis were on the scoresheet as secured a 3-0 victory against Mechelen in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

After losing against Spanish giants in a outing on Wednesday, the African stars played prominent roles to ensure the Blue and Black bounced back to winning ways at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

international Tau was handed his ninth league start and delivered an impressive showing, opening the scoring for ‎Philippe Clement’s men in the 28th minute.

’s Dennis then doubled the lead two minutes later before Mats Rits sealed the victory to help the Bruges outfit clinch their 14th win of the season.

The result bolstered the Blue and Black’ lead at the top of the league after gathering 45 points from 18 games.

Tau and Dennis will hope to continue their goalscoring performances when Club Brugge take on in a Cup tie on Thursday

