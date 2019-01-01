Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta: We are looking forward to Egypt and Zimbabwe games

Emmanuel Amuneke’s men will take on the Pharaohs and the Warriors as part of their build-up to the African showpiece

captain Mbwana Samatta has stated that his side is well-prepared for their international friendly games against and Zimbabwe.

The Taifa Stars will lock horns with the Pharaohs on Thursday before facing the Warriors three days later as part of their preparation for the 2019 .

Emmanuel Amuneke’s men were one of the early arrivals in , where the African tournament will be played.

The 26-year-old striker, who will lead the Taifa Stars in the encounters has heralded their readiness for the friendly games.

“As I speak now, we have just landed at the Airport and all of us are fine just looking forward to our two friendly matches,” Samatta said per Daily News.

“We already started preparations back in Dar es Salaam and the upcoming two build-up clashes are just continuation of our gearing up.”

Tanzania have been paired along with West African giants , East African neighbours , and in Group C.

They will play their opening game against the Terenga Lions on June 23.