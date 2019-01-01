Tampines Rovers and Hougang United can salvage local pride by winning SPL title

The Stags and the Cheetahs can end the wait for a local team to win the SPL title

The latest edition of the SPL ( ) has just taken another interesting twist to the plot especially after Brunei 's 1-1 draw to the at the Jalan Baser stadium.

Indeed the Bruneian's failure to stretch their lead to seven points at the top of the table leaves the chasing pack of , and with a good chance overtaking the league leaders. The title race it can be said, has been blown wide open and this season has been thoroughly reinvigorating for fans of the local league.

Not just because of the fact that it does not see Albirex Niigata dominating the league solely, but in the grander scheme of things as they say - there's a good possibility that a local team might finally win the league instead of some foreign entity, that local fans of the sport can hardly identify with.

There's no question that Hougang and Tampines have personal interests in wanting to win the league, but as the only two local teams vying for the coveted crown; they must feel a collective responsibility to salvage some local pride.

Singapore's top footballing tier for professionals has long been conquered by foreign teams in recent times and it has led to wounded pride and a massive disinterest in the local game. However, this season can alter the course for the SPL in the future should Hougang or Tampines win the crown, as it can inspire other local teams to follow suit. It has been five years since lifted the league trophy and the wait must end. Now that would be the ultimate National Day gift for Singapore football and its fans.