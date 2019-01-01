Taiwo Awoniyi drives Royal Excel Mouscron to victory over Zulte-Waregem

The Nigeria international scored from the penalty spot to help ‎Bernd Storck’s men to an emphatic victory against the Essevee

Taiwo Awoniyi was on target to help Royal Excel Mouscron to a 3-0 win over Zulte-Waregem in ’s First Division A Uefa playoff game on Sunday.

The 21-year-old striker opened the scoring in the 12th minute to give Les Hurlus the lead.

In the 41st minute, Selim Amallah increased the lead before Babacar Dione sealed the win in the 55th minute.

Awoniyi featured for 76 minutes before he was substituted for Manuel Benson.

Despite the emphatic win, Royal Excel Mouscron remain in the bottom of Group B with four points from seven games as Kortrijk continue to lead the group with 18 points.

Awoniyi will hope to play a part for Nigeria in the 2019 in , which will kick off on June 21.

The Super Eagles are in Group B along with Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.