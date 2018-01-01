Sydney FC 2 Brisbane Roar 1: Le Fondre double enough after Taggart misses penalty

Adam Le Fondre's double gave Sydney FC a 2-1 win over Brisbane Roar, with Adam Taggart missing a late penalty.

Sydney FC had goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne to thank for a late penalty save as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

Two goals from Adam Le Fondre proved enough at Jubilee Stadium, with Adam Taggart spurning the chance to secure a point from the spot in the 85th minute.

The visitors, who had been level at half-time thanks to Matt McKay's goal, stay ninth in the A-League standings after their sixth defeat in 10 games. Sydney, meanwhile, are back into second and level on 20 points with leaders Melbourne Victory.

Article continues below

Le Fondre broke the deadlock 16 minutes in with a looping header, but McKay bundled in an equaliser before the break after VAR cleared him of handball.

Sydney moved back in front 10 minutes after the restart, Le Fondre guiding Brandon O'Neill's cross expertly into the bottom-right corner, but Roar were handed the chance for a share of the spoils after VAR upheld the decision to penalise Aaron Calver for a foul on Taggart.

However, his effort from 12 yards was kept out by Redmayne, allowing Sydney to make it three wins from three.