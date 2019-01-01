Super Solskjaer sets yet another record for Man Utd

The Norwegian guided his side to yet another history-making victory, further strengthening his position as a front-runner for a full-time position

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has set yet another record since taking over as 's boss, with Wednesday's 3-1 win at marking the first time the club has won eight consecutive away matches in all competitions.

The Red Devils were decimated by injuries heading into the clash, with Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Antonio all sidelined for what looked like a tricky trip to London.

Marcus Rashford was also a doubt heading into the clash but made the bench after shaking off a knock, with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez sent out to provide the main goalscoring threat for the travelling side.

8 - @ManUtd have won eight consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time in their history. Fearless. #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/GLTVITyIvA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

Despite having to deal with an enormous list of injuries, Solskjaer got it right once again, with Lukaku – who had been challenged to step up by his interim gaffer – netting twice before Ashley Young wrapped up proceedings late on.

Lukaku's first goal marked his first in 10 matches, though seven of the Belgian's strikes this season have been away from home – only 's Harry Kane has more with 10. In addition, it brings the striker's tally since the start of last season to 38, 15 more than any other player.

38 - Since the start of last season, Romelu Lukaku has scored 38 goals in all competitions, 15 more than any other Man Utd player. Production. #CRYMUN pic.twitter.com/XHu4s7HvEg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019 7 - Seven of Romelu Lukaku's nine goals this season have been scored away from home - only Harry Kane (10) has netted more on the road in 2018-19 so far. Greed. #CRYMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 27, 2019

The biggest plaudits, however, will no doubt go to Solskjaer, who had already set a new club record after just six matches in charge the club, winning all six of those clashes and becoming the first Man Utd manager to do so.

Solskjaer also put former Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho to shame, having topped the Portuguese's win record for the whole season after just 13 matches in the dugout.

Article continues below

Whether Solskjaer will be offered the manager's role on a permanent contract remains to be seen, but calls from outside and inside the club could force the board's hand.

Upcoming fixtures against and fall either side of a daunting trip to for the second leg of a round-of-16 clash in which the Red Devils trail 2-0.

Progression to the next round seems unlikely at this point, but a win over the Gunners could propel United back into the top four and a strong finish to this season's Premier League campaign will give the higher-ups in the Old Trafford hierarchy some serious food for thought.