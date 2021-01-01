Super League clubs will be thrown out of Champions League, claims UEFA executive committee member

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid could be expelled ahead of the competition's semi-finals

Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid could be kicked out of this season's Champions League this week, according to the Danish FA chairman Jesper Moller.

Moller, who is a member of UEFA's Executive Committee, says the teams involved in the new Super League could face sanctions following Sunday's groundbreaking announcement.

One team that wasn't part of the Super League's unveiling was Paris Saint-Germain, who are the only semi-finalists currently not involved in the new competition.

What was said?

"The clubs are going out, and I expect that to happen on Friday, and then you have to see how to finish the Champions League," Moller told DR Sport .

He added: "There must be one extraordinary executive committee meeting on Friday. I have an expectation that the 12 clubs will be thrown out."

As things stand, PSG are set to face Manchester City in one semi-final with Chelsea taking on Real Madrid in the other.

'I believe the contracts automatically lapse'

As Danish FA chairman, Moller overseas a federation that includes five players currently featuring for Super League clubs: Christian Eriksen at Inter, Simon Kjaer at AC Milan, Andreas Christensen at Chelsea, Martin Braithwaite at Barcelona and Pierre Emile Hojbjerg at Tottenham.

According to Moller, UEFA will allow the players from the 12 clubs involved to choose whether they want to stay at their clubs or whether they want to end their contracts.

"I believe that the contracts automatically lapse when the clubs opt out [of UEFA tournaments]. Then the players are free and can choose to play for a club that is part of the solidarity and community - our pyramid system," he said.

UEFA's stance

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin went on the offensive in response to the Super League plans on Monday, stating his anger at those that planned to form this new competition.

Ceferin hit out at Manchester United and Juventus supremos Ed Woodward and Andrea Agnelli, labeling them as "snakes" for their part in the formation of the Super League.

He also added that players that play in the new competition would face bans from the World Cup and the Euros.

The UEFA boss said that the idea of a Super League is motivated only by "greed" as he also applauded the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund for opting not to participate.

UEFA also unveiled plans for a reformed Champions League featuring 36 teams.

