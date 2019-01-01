Super Cup: AIFF slams ₹10 lakh fine on five I-League clubs, East Bengal get away with ₹5 lakh

While six clubs face monetary sanctions, Mohun Bagan's case have been referred to the arbitration tribunal...

The All Football Federation’s (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on five clubs, namely , FC, , and FC, while a sanction of Rs 5 lakh was slapped on for pulling out of Super Cup in March-April.

The Committee abstained from imposing any punishment against and instead referred the case for arbitration since the Kolkata side did not even register their players for the said tournament.

The committee observed that since East Bengal club intended to participate but the investors refrained them from doing so. Hence, the 'club canot be held guilty' and were given a lesser fine.

The judgement read, “The club cannot be held guilty of indiscipline or misconduct. It is the sponsors of the club (Quess) who committed so and intended to jeopardise the integrity of the competition. Balancing upon the degree of culpability, the committee felt that in order to reduce the humiliation upon East Bengal, quantum of fine should be less than the other clubs and imposed penalty of Rs 5 lakh”.

, and were the three representatives from I-League who ended up participating in the Super Cup 2019.