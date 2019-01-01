Suarez rues mistakes against Japan as Uruguay left with 'bittersweet feeling'

The forward reflected on his side's entertaining draw against the Asian outfit as "bittersweet" and wants to see the mistakes corrected

Luis Suarez said 's 2-2 draw with at the Copa America left a "bittersweet feeling" in Alegre.

Suarez scored as Uruguay and Copa guests Japan played out an entertaining draw in Group C on Thursday.

A controversial VAR check allowed Suarez to convert a dubious 32nd-minute penalty after Koji Miyoshi stunned Uruguay seven minutes earlier.

Miyoshi restored Japan's lead approaching the hour mark but Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez levelled proceedings again in the 66th minute on matchday two.

Suarez rued the result, which left Uruguay on four points, after the star and team-mate Edinson Cavani both hit the woodwork against Japan – who were routed 4-0 by in their opener.

"We have to correct mistakes and praise the positive things," Suarez told reporters post-match. "We were the ones who created the most clear chances. That is why we left with a bittersweet feeling.

"We played a good game at a general level, but we have the consequence that in this kind of tournament you have two mistakes and they make two goals and you have to be more careful."

The forward also was not shocked by the performance from the Asian side despite their lopsided loss against Chile.

"We knew that Japan's performance with Chile was not a true reflection," Suarez continued. "They are quick, they have a lot of quality, they put pressure on us and they did not let us play well."

José María Giménez chegou aos oito gols com o Uruguai, todos de cabeça! #CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/Iw7RrtUC7F — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 21, 2019

Uruguay top Group C with four points, a point ahead of two-time reigning champions Chile, who face on Friday.

Japan are third with one point from two fixtures, while Ecuador are looking for their first points of this year's tournament.

centre-back Gimenez praised Japan, adding: "They played the ball very well in midfield and they were very fast in attack."

Uruguay will close out the group with a match against Chile on Monday in what will likely be the decider for Group C.

The Group C runner up will face in the quarter-final, while the winner will be pitted against a third-place team out of group A or B, which leaves the potential for a matchup against .