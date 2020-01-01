Suarez may miss rest of season as Barcelona striker ruled out for four months after surgery

striker Luis Suarez could miss the rest of the 2019-20 season through injury after the Catalan club announced that he has received surgery that will require a four-month recovery period.

An official statement reads:

"The first team player, Luis Suárez, has been operated on this Sunday by Dr. Ramon Cugat, who used keyhole surgery to resolve an injury to the external meniscus of the right knee by performing a suture. The Uruguayan striker will be out for approximately four months.

"Suárez has participated in a total of 23 games this season, in which he has scored 14 goals: 11 in the league and three in the . In addition, he has the most assists in the Spanish league in 2019/20 with a total of seven."

