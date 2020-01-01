Suarez extends impressive La Liga feat as Atletico scoring run continues

The Uruguayan sharpshooter has played against 29 league opponents and netted against them all - next up, former employers Barcelona

Luis Suarez claimed his 29th scalp on Saturday as the veteran forward showed once more that his instincts around the net remain as sharp as ever.

The ace lined up in attack alongside Joao Felix to take on La Liga newcomers Cadiz, with the chance to join at the top of the table with a win.

And it proved a routine evening for Diego Simeone's men, as Felix hit two goals to take his league tally to five, while Suarez and Marco Llorente also netted to down the visitors 4-0.

Suarez's strike was Atletico's third, coming just after half time as the striker converted in typical fashion from close range.

He has long been the scourge of La Liga defences since joining from in 2014, and now boasts another victim in the Spanish top flight.

Cadiz became the 29th team to concede from Suarez in his six years in , out of a possible total of 29, although despite defeat the newcomers remain in sixth place thanks to their positive start to the season.

The forward's strike-rate also stands out as he continues to show his ruthless side in front of goal. Saturday's goal took him to five for the season in La Liga, tying with Felix as the division's top scorer so far.

29 - Luis Suárez has scored at least once against each of his 29 opponents in @LaLigaEN. The Uruguayan striker has scored with five of his eight shots on target for @atletienglish in the competition. Insatiable. pic.twitter.com/Um13EiWr0N — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 7, 2020

Those strikes have come from just eight shots on target, moreover; in comparison, former team-mate Lionel Messi has needed no less than 16 to reach his current league tally of three, with two of those coming from the penalty spot.

Suarez's attentions now turn to international duty, with Uruguay taking on and in their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

When he returns to club duty, however, a rather special reunion is on the cards. Atletico host none other than Barcelona in their first game back from the break, in a La Liga clash scheduled for November 21.

Should the Uruguayan get the better of his former team-mates and find the back of the net he will take his list of league victims to 30 and maintain that perfect record of scoring against every opponent he has faced.