Strikers letting Yanga SC down - Eymael

Yanga SC head coach Luc Eymael has stated his striking department has let down the team.

The 27-time champions have been posting inconsistent results and are now trailing leaders Simba SC by 15 points. The 60-year old Belgian says his strikers are wasting many chances which ends up costing the team.

"We create many scoring opportunities, but my strikers are not converting them," Eymael is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"If only my strikers could take the chances created, we would be leading in the number of goals scored. We have to work harder, and train on this area to ensure we get a solution."

The former AFC coach says he could have signed a striker if the rules of Mainland League could have been allowed him to do so.

"If only I had my way, I could have brought a new striker with the ability to get goals consistently. That would have been the imminent solution, unfortunately, we all know it is not possible," Eymael concluded.

The former champions are currently relying on Ditram Nchimbi, David Molinga, Gnamien Yikpe and Tariq Seif in the attacking department.