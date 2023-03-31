‘Stop lying to the world!’ - USMNT target Folarin Balogun TROLLED by his own boss as Will Still reacts to training claim

Folarin Balogun has been trolled by his own boss at Reims, with the Arsenal-owned striker told by Will Still to “stop lying to the world”.

Striker enjoying loan spell in France

Remains contracted to Arsenal

Wanted by England and USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old striker has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence this season, with an 18-goal haul in France seeing questions asked of his future at Emirates Stadium while England and the United States have become embroiled in an international allegiance tug of war. Balogun was in America during the latest break in domestic action, but has returned to France and posted an image on social media of him supposedly emerging triumphant in a team training drill. He said: “Back to work n back amongst the wins!”

WHAT THEY SAID: Reims boss Still, who has been making plenty of headlines himself this season after taking the reins of a Ligue 1 outfit at 30 years of age and without the necessary coaching qualifications, quickly hit back at Balogun by saying: “You literally never win.. stop lying to the world.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun enjoys a positive working relationship with Still, with the pair having been caught on video in the past indulging in playful banter. Still was recorded telling Balogun during a penalty practice drill: “He can’t do it on a Sunday afternoon at Nice, but can he do it in Reims on a Saturday afternoon?”

WHAT NEXT? Playing with a smile on his face has allowed Balogun to thrive in the 2022-23 campaign, with some big decisions now fast approaching that will shape his future career with club and country.