Stones sounds 'perfect' Man City warning to Chelsea ahead of Champions League final

Pep Guardiola's side have claimed Carabao Cup and Premier League glory this season, with a historic European triumph now in their sights

John Stones says Manchester City have the "passion and desire" for Champions League glory, with Chelsea warned that Pep Guardiola's side are in "perfect" shape ahead of European showdown in Porto.

Two domestic rivals are set to lock horns on Saturday with a prestigious continental prize on the line.

City head into that contest with Carabao Cup and Premier League titles under their belt, with Stones expecting any nerves in the Etihad Stadium camp to be countered by their determination to secure a historic European triumph.

What has been said?

Stones told reporters of the mood in Pep Guardiola's squad after ending the 2020-21 Premier League season with a 5-0 demolition of Everton: "I’m sure everyone will be nervous but the lads wouldn’t be where they are without knowing how to control those things, big pressure, big games.

"We’ve got the calibre of players for this occasion. It is a final and we’ve been in so many finals. We’ve got the passion and desire to win it.

"To finish the Premier League on a high like that is what we needed and to go into the next game, scoring so many goals and keeping a clean sheet, is perfect."

More silverware for City?

The Blues are now one game away from completing another treble and adding to the enviable collection of honours that have already been secured under Guardiola's guidance.

A 12-point lead over the chasing pack carried City to another Premier League crown, with an uncharacteristically slow start overcome en route to restoring domestic dominance.

On those efforts, Stones added: "It’s been an incredible season. From where we were in December, I think it shows the strength of the boys. Everyone has pulled their weight and come together as a team.

"We have got another game to go, we can make some more history but in these times – Covid times, everything different and difficult, games every three days – it shouldn’t be underestimated what we’ve all done this season as a club."

Farewell to Aguero

Whatever happens on Saturday, City will be bidding farewell to Sergio Aguero this summer.

The club's all-time leading scorer added another two goals to his tally against Everton, taking him to 260 in total, and Stones feels privileged to have worked with a modern-day great.

He said of a prolific Argentine striker that appears destined to join Barcelona as a free agent: "It’s been an absolute honour to play with Sergio.

"For me, he’s the best striker in the Premier League, maybe ever.

"For what he’s brought to the team – trophies and as a person – he’s just a pleasure to play with. I’ve got some great memories that will last forever."

