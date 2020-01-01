Sterling's daughter still teases him with Liverpool's Salah song

The former Reds player narrates how his daughter still holds affinity with the club and adores the Egypt international

Raheem Sterling might have left for five years ago, but his seven-year-old daughter, Melody, is still attached to Anfield and Mohamed Salah.

25-year old Sterling - who came up to prominence on Merseyside, has found success in the blue half of Manchester, winning six domestic titles including two Premier League trophies. He has also scored a total of 89 goals in all competitions.

All these achievements have however not moved his daughter to change sides with her father.

"She [Melody] has my sort of personality and she likes to banter and chant Mo Salah's songs to me," Sterling told AS.

"She knows the rivalry between Liverpool and the team that I play for so she's always singing their songs and trying to wind me up but that's just her personality."

Salah arrived two years after Sterling's departure from Anfield. The race for the Premier League title has been between Liverpool and Manchester City over the past two seasons.