The 26-year-old remains an important part of Gareth Southgate's plans but is still having to prove himself to Pep Guardiola

Raheem Sterling admits he is "not happy" with his game time at Manchester City in 2020-21, as he stars for England at this summer's European Championship.

The 26-year-old has taken his game to new heights under Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium with three 20-plus goal seasons at club level.

However he only scored 14 efforts in the campaign just gone with bench duty forced upon him at times - including in the Champions League quarter-final and semi-final ties - and questions have been asked of his future.

Sterling, who has played all but one minute of England's quest for Euro 2020 glory, concedes he is disappointed to be overlooked by any manager.

He told reporters: "It is just happiness, just being happy, enjoying my football and that is what I am doing being here with the national team. If you're not playing, you're not happy. That's me, that's been me since I was a kid, if I'm playing football I am really happy, if I'm not I'm not happy."

Sterling netted England's match-winner in their Euros opener against Croatia before playing the full 90 minutes in the goalless draw with arch-rivals Scotland.

A disappointing team showing in that contest has seen criticism aimed at Gareth Southgate and his side, but those inside the Three Lions camp are ignoring any "outside noise".

Sterling said: "I do feel there's a bit of an overreaction on the whole. I just feel there's more of a panic on the outside than inside the building.

"The players who have been at a few tournaments, who have huge experience, try to help the other ones.

"I don't see anyone in the camp that feels any pressure or feels hard done by. As much as we can inside the building the best thing we can do is focus on the training field, focus on what's being doing inside.

"We really shouldn't be looking what's the papers are saying, what pundits are saying. That's something we need to take for the rest of this tournament, the more you listen to outside noise, the more it can affect you.

"If you're not really looking into that the better it is for you as an individual and as a collective as well.

"We don't really, I'm not saying on the outside it's negativity, but we don't want any negativity creeping in and performance levels dropping, and confidence levels dropping, and that's all that it will do."

England will be back in action on Tuesday when completing their Group D campaign against the Czech Republic.

