Sterling in fitness race for Champions League clash with Real Madrid

The England forward was taken off late in the defeat to Tottenham and faces tests on a hamstring injury ahead of last-16 first leg in Spain

Raheem Sterling faces a fitness race to be ready in time for ’s clash with .

The international was substituted in the final minutes of City’s 2-0 defeat at on Sunday holding his hamstring.

Sterling is set for scans in the coming days to discover the extent of the injury, with the last-16 trip to the Bernebeu Stadium coming up at the end of the month.

More teams

The 25-year-old is likely to miss the Premier League clash with West Ham on Sunday, which is followed by a two-week winter break before a trip to Leicester.

Sterling was already due to a rest from first team action during that break, with Pep Guardiola deciding to give his players time off rather than go for warm weather training in Abu Dhabi as they have done in previous years.

The City boss said that he thought it would be beneficial for the players to relax and spend time with their families rather than focus on the Champions League clash with Madrid.

Sterling has been one of the most influential players for Guardiola this season, playing more minutes than anyone other than Kevin De Bruyne, and already hitting 20 goals - the third successive season he has reached that landmark.

However, the goals have dried up in recent weeks, with the former forward failing to find the back of the net this year - a run stretching back eight games and forming his worst goalless streak since 2017.

Article continues below

Sterling’s absence could be offset by the return of Leroy Sane, as the German winger steps up his recovery from the knee injury that ruled him out since the Community Shield victory over Liverpool in August.

Sane was involved in first-team training on Monday and will increase his activity over the coming days with the possibility that he could play a part in the next few weeks. However, City will be cautious with his recovery to ensure there are no setbacks.

Aymeric Laporte has made one appearance since his comeback from a knee injury and has been rested as a precaution for the three matches since.