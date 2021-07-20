'Step by step we will be better' - Liverpool debutant Konate promises progress after pre-season draw

The Reds' top summer signing from RB Leipzig joined Jurgen Klopp's defence on Tuesday

Ibrahima Konate has promised better days ahead after his "unforgettable" Liverpool debut was partially spoiled by a draw in a friendly with Stuttgart on Tuesday.

The centre-back, signed from RB Leipzig for £36 million ($51m), said "step by step we will be better" as he gets to build experience alongside new team-mates such as Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold once they return to full health.

Liverpool were decimated by injuries at the back last year, but the addition of Konate may help prevent another crisis in 2021-22.

What has been said?

"Step by step we will be better, this is our first game in pre-season and we are ready for the next game," Konate told LFCTV.

"[The next game is] good news for everybody, for me.

"I was very happy with this team on the pitch and [had] good communication with everybody. ... It's an unforgettable moment for me."

Konate also voiced his excitement at the eventual return of fans. Spectators were not allowed to watch Tuesday's action.

"Yes, [it was] without our fans but I am very, very happy, just a little bit sad - very sad - because we didn't win!

"I think it will be a new level with the fans because I think they will be excited to be with us.

"This will be very, very important for us."

Liverpool injury updates

Gomez (knee) and Van Dijk (knee) sustained season-ending injuries last campaign but are back in training. They may be ready by the start of the upcoming season, though Klopp has said he will be careful not to rush them back.

Alexander-Arnold (thigh), meanwhile, has said he is now "fully pain-free" and could feature in pre-season action soon.

Centre-back Joel Matip made his injury return on Tuesday.

