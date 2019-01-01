Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Amakhosi are hoping to restore their 10-point lead with a win over Stellies, who are keen to move further away from the relegation zone

Stellenbosch FC are set to play host to in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

Stellies are hoping to return to winning ways as they are winless in their last two league matches having drawn 0-0 with at home in their last match.

Steve Barker has set his sights on masterminding another win over a Soweto giant, having guided Stellies to a victory against last month.

The Cape side will face a red-hot Chiefs side who have won six league matches in a row, with their last match being a 3-2 victory over their Soweto rivals Pirates at home earlier this month.



However, Ernst Middendorp's men are wounded after being dumped out of the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals by over the weekend.

Game Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Wednesday, November 27 Time 19:30 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4





Stellenbosch will be without Morgan Gould, with the former Chiefs defender set to serve his suspension, while young forward Ashley du Preez is also out nursing an injury.

Barker will be hoping that Iqraam Rayners steps up to the plate on the night and inspires Stellies to a win over Amakhosi, having netted the only goal of the match when they defeated Pirates.

Stellies are currently placed 14th on the league standings and a win over the Glamour Boys will move them further away from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Chiefs are set to welcome back goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and midfielder Willard Katsande from suspension, while attacker Khama Billiat could also feature after being rested against Maritzburg.

Samir Nurkovic, who is Amakhosi's joint top goalscorer in the league with three goals, will be looking to add to his tally and help Middendorp's side maintain its impressive winning run.

Chiefs are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - seven points above second-placed , who secured a 1-0 win over FC on Tuesday.

Match Preview

Stellenbosch remain undefeated at home in the league this season having recorded three draws and one win from four games.

Their defence, which is marshalled by former Chiefs and Sundowns defender Robyn Johannes, has been solid having conceded only two goals in the four home matches.

Article continues below

While Chiefs have been unstoppable on the road as they remain undefeated in the league, having won all of their five away games this season.

Their defence has also been watertight, having kept three successive clean sheets, but it will be tested with their first-choice defender Erick Mathoho still out suspended.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Stellenbosh and Chiefs.