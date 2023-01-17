St. Louis SC bolster squad with USYNT midfielder Vassilev from Aston Villa ahead of maiden MLS season

St. Louis City SC have signed Indiana Vassilev from Aston Villa, the MLS expansion club has announced.

Vassilev headed to expansion side

Featured in Premier League for Villa

St. Louis open first season in February

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder will join the club for its inaugural campaign after spending the last season-and-a-half on loan with Inter Miami, where he appeared in 48 matches. A former U.S. youth international, the 21-year-old midfielder has featured for his country up to the U-20 level.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move to St. Louis gives Vassilev a club where he can develop, having never really broken through at Villa. He made his debut for the club in the FA Cup in 2020, going on to make four appearances in the Premier League that season. He also went on loan to Burton Albion and Cheltenham Town in 2020-21 before his move to Miami.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “We were ecstatic to push Indy’s deal over the line to bring him to St. Louis,” said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. “Indy is a highly coveted American youth international, who shows a lot of dynamic attributes in the midfield. His experience at the various levels of the Premier League, MLS and U.S. youth national team is impressive for his age.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ST. LOUIS? St. Louis now has 26 players on their roster, with two Designated Players: Eduard Lowen and Joao Klauss. The club will make its MLS debut against Austin FC on February 25.