St Johnstone vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream St Johnstone against Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Rangers are set to face St Johnstone in a fourth-round Scottish Cup clash at McDiarmid Park on Saturday.

The hosts are going through a rough patch of form as they have lost their last five games in the Scottish Premiership. Their defence has been the weak link in the side as they have conceded 14 goals in the same time period.

Meanwhile, Rangers have been flying high under new manager Michael Beale, winning seven and drawing one in their last eight appearances. They head into this fixture on the back of a 3-2 victory over Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

Barring a major upset, they should be on course for victory.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

St Johnstone vs Rangers : date & kick-off time

Game: St Johnstone vs Rangers Date: January 21, 2023 Kick-off: 5:30 pm GMT / 12:30 pm ET / 11:00 pm IST Venue: McDiarmid Park

How to watch St Johnstone vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on BBC Scotland and can be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Web.

In the United States (US), the match will be live-streamed on ESPN+.

In India, the match is unavailable to watch.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK BBC Scotland BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web India NA NA

St Johnstone will be without Melker Hallberg, Charlie Gilmour, Chris Kane and Murray Davidson due to injuries. The rest of the squad are fit for selection.

Possible St Johnstone XI: Matthews; Mitchell, Gordon, Considine; Wright, Carey, McGowan, Montgomery, Wotherspoon; Murphy, May

Position Players Goalkeepers Matthews, Parish. Defenders Gordon, McGowan, Considine, Mitchell, Montgomery, Gallacher, Booth, Brown. Midfielders MacPherson, Sandford, Crawford, Phillips, Wright, Wotherspoon, Kucheryavyi, Ballantyne, Carey, McLennan. Forwards May, Clark, Bair, Murphy,.

Rangers team news and squad

Rangers will miss several players with injuries including Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Kemar Roofe will also be out with a shoulder injury.

Rangers possible XI: McLaughlin; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Devine; Jack, Lundstram, Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos