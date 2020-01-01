Sredojevic finally signs Chipolopolo contract after six months of uncertainty

The delay was occasioned by a stand-off between the federation and the government but the latest development means his appointment has been confirmed

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic finally signed his contract as Zambia national team head coach after waiting for over six months.

Sredojevic put pen to paper on the two-year deal after a tussle that had emerged between the government and the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) over the hiring of the former SC Villa coach.

The contract was signed in the presence of the Zambian Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga as well as FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, his deputy Rix Mweemba and deputy general-secretary Joseph Chimpampwe, as well as National Sports Council acting secretary-general Raphael Mulenga.

“Firstly, I would like to welcome Micho to my Ministry, sir you are most welcome and as government, we will give you the support you need and we will make your work easy,” Mulenga said as quoted on FAZ Facebook page.

“We will also make sure that we work hand in hand with FAZ in attending to the challenges you are going to face in this country.

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia [Edgar Lungu] who is the patron of FAZ, welcomes you to this nation and believes you can deliver and can meet the expectation of the people of Zambia in making sure that the glory which we had in this nation is retained.

“It is our hope that you will use the privilege of the resumption of football under the new normal of living with the [coronavirus] pandemic to monitor the capabilities of players in the local league and assemble strong teams which will deliver the expectations of this nation at Chan and qualify to the Afcon as well as the World Cup.”

The former coach also emphasised his seven-step technical master plan that has prioritised 2022 World Cup qualification.

“We will be having a set of friendly matches and we want to go step by step to inject the confidence into our players,” the Serbian said.

“To make them aware that every single step they do for the nation and the sacrifice they give in every match will be a step to build the confidence to Chan in , the and to reach the World Cup.”

The Serbian Wolf, as the former national team coach is well known, stated the need to fight together and even earn a maiden World Cup slot.

“If we succeed, it will be all of us,” he concluded.

“If we fail it will be me but with the way things have been done before and the way we are doing things in the same spirit to retain Zambian football where it belongs.

“From the government, FAZ, technical people all over the country and players that are also happy of success, because they want to repeat the success that has been achieved and outmatch it by going to the World Cup for the first time is something that will drive us to the right direction.”

Micho arrived in Zambia on February 3, 2020, to replace Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, and has been without a contract for months.