'The squad is very, very short' - Arteta admits Arsenal need to assess 'opportunities' in January after shock EFL Cup exit

Mikel Arteta acknowledged after Arsenal’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton that his squad is still ‘very, very short’ of where he wants it to be.

The Brighton defeat Arsenal's third this season

Nketiah had given them first-half lead

Big-money signings Vieira & Lokonga struggle

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners boss made 10 changes to the side that won 1-0 at Chelsea on Sunday and his second string fell short at the Emirates Stadium, going down 3-1 to the Seagulls.

WHAT THEY SAID: With the January transfer window beginning to loom large, the defeat was an example of why Arsenal will need to strengthen to keep up their early-season pace in the Premier League.

And speaking after the loss to Roberto De Zerbi’s men, Arteta accepted that more is needed for his side to compete. “We know where we are we know at the moment,” he said. "We know that we have certain injuries, and the squad is very, very short.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked if he needs to add to his squad in January, the Arsenal boss added: “I said from day one that we have a short squad. It’s what we have. If everyone’s available and no one is injured we are OK, but the moment there is, we know what it is. It’s nothing new. I think I said it the first day after the transfer window.

“That’s [January] a window that is open and we’ll have to discuss the opportunities that we have, the capacity that we have for any changes and be in the market for opportunities. So it’s a lot of options that are open.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners visit Wolves on Saturday night knowing that a win will take them into the World Cup breaking sitting top of the Premier League.