Spurs defender Alderweireld to donate tablet computers to help loved ones during coronavirus crisis

The Tottenham defender wants to ensure vulnerable people have the chance to video chat with their families amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

defender Toby Alderweireld has pledged to donate "dozens" of tablet computers to hospitals and nursing homes.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the international wants to ensure vulnerable people, many of whom are self-isolating, have the opportunity to video chat with family and friends by providing them with tablets.

Alderweireld announced his plans in a Twitter post on Sunday.

"I hope everyone is following the government measures to stop the further spread of the coronavirus," the 31-year-old said in a piece to camera.

"The virus creates many needs, especially the lack of personal contact. If people are sick they can't see their friends, they can't see their family.

"So my plan is to buy dozens of tablets to give to the hospitals and nursing homes so people can video chat with their loved ones and their friends to get through this tough period.

Whoever can help, please help! Together, we can come out of this difficult time stronger than ever. Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/MOCNNVLMWR — Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 22, 2020

"In the next couple of days and weeks I'm trying to get those tablets to the places where they can help."

He accompanied his video with a note, writing: "Whoever can help, please help! Together, we can come out of this difficult time stronger than ever. Stay safe everyone."

A number of football clubs and players have made similar pledges to try and help those in need through the coronavirus outbreak.

Players and staff from side donated a day’s salary to help fund the purchase of ventilators and beds for a local hospital.

The salary donation came on top individual contributions to the club's campaign, helping to raise around €460,000 (£424,000/$491,000).

In the Premier League, and joined up to donate £100,000 for local food banks.

have made the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge available for National Health Service (NHS) staff in west London. Manchester United legend Gary Neville also provided free hotel beds for NHS workers in two of the hotels he part-owns with ex-old Trafford colleague Ryan Giggs.

In , stars Robert Lewandowski, Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich pledged €1 million to a ‘We Kick Corona’ fund set up to aid the fight against the pandemic.