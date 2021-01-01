Rahul KP shows Gurpreet the same nightmare again as Kerala Blasters clinch a morale-boosting win at the death

Kerala Blasters have started an unbeaten run!

Former (ISL) champions Bengaluru have now gone six games without a win in the seventh season of the competition.

It is very unusual for a club like Bengaluru to lose five out of their last six matches. It is even more unusual for the Blues to succumb to but on Wednesday, the Yellow Army came out as the stronger team in Goa and picked up only their second win in eight games against Bengaluru in ISL.

It was not smooth-sailing for either team. Kibu Vicuna fielded Jeakson Singh alongside Costa Nhamoinesu at centre-back, with Sandeep Singh as the makeshift right-back and Dhenechandra Meitei on the opposite flank. New signing Juande was given the defensive midfield role.

More teams

This second-hand backline struggled to keep things tight at the back as the likes of Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh threatened to score when they pushed forward. Dhenechandra's left flank was very well targeted by the Blues as they took advantage of his inexperience at this level.

Blasters have the worst defence in the league this season and their ineptitude inside the box was on display when Bengaluru scored a goal from a throw-in. The throw-in fell for Cleiton Silva to smash home the opener with a fantastic side volley.

The Yellow Army, as they have done multiple times this season, pressed well and showed intent to get back into the game in the second half. But this time around, they actually managed to convert their second-half efforts into goals and that made the difference.

Bengaluru's poor defending allowed Blasters to score the equaliser in the 73rd minute. Hooper's powerful shot from close-range hit Gurpreet on his face and as he went down, substitute Puitea slammed the loose ball into the net and the Bengaluru defence failed to clear the ball, ending up watch the ball hit the net.

Blasters showed the desire and the commitment that was required to pull off a dramatic end to the game. They pressed for a winner but so did . Both teams went for the goal that would've clinched the tie, which made for a thrilling finish. Leon Augustine should've clinched a winner for the Blues while another header hit the post. But it was Blasters who got the all-important goal.

Gary Hooper released Rahul KP into the vacant space behind the Bengaluru defence who were camped in their attacking half. A confident Rahul dribbled into the box and struck a powerful shot at Gurpreet who failed to save the effort and it went right through into the goal. It must be noted that Rahul had scored an exact replica of this goal when the two sides met earlier this season and Gurpreet would be disappointed at letting him score with a shot at the same area.

Rahul KP's confidence to take that shot right at the end deserves special credit as that made it three points instead of one for Blasters. Hooper registered two assists to his name, signalling a new role for him in the team. Sandeep, who slotted in as the right-back, did enough to keep Nishu Kumar waiting on the bench if Vicuna wants to stick with the new position for the player. Those players gave Naushad Moosa and his team a lot to think about - where is the Bengaluru team that killed games off in style?

Blasters showed the spirit to turn a draw into a win. They remain four points away from the last playoff spot after the 12th round. Nothing is impossible.