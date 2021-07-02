Spinazzola injury blow as Italy star confirmed to have ruptured Achilles tendon in Belgium victory

The 28-year-old had been one of his country's most important players at Euro 2020

Italy have been handed a major blow ahead of their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley after it was confirmed that Leonardo Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon against Belgium on Friday.

The wing-back, one of the Azzurri's finest performers at the tournament so far, pulled up with a quarter-hour to play in Munich and had to be stretchered off by medics in the closing stages.

Now, the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC) has confirmed their worst fears that the 28-year-old will miss their run-in as he returns to club Roma for further medical treatment.

What has been said?

"We can confirm that Leonardo Spinazzola has suffered an Achilles tendon rupture," the FIGC confirmed in a statement.

"Medical exams carried out by Leonardo Spinazzola today at the Sant’Andrea hospital confirmed the subcutaneous rupture of the left Achilles tendon.

"The player will immediately return to his club."

Spinazzola's tournament so far

Spinazzola has been one of Italy's standout performers so far during this tournament, having started four of the team's five games at the Euros.

The lone game he missed was the group--stage finale against Wales, with Italy having already wrapped up their spot in the knockout rounds.

His play on the left-hand side has made him a standout for Italy, who have now pushed their way all the way to the semi-finals with Friday's 2-1 win over Belgium.

A potential move?

Spinazzola's efforts have earned him some rumoured transfer interest, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea all linked in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old defender has dealt with injury issues in recent years, but he's featured a total of 71 times for Roma since making the move from Juventus in 2019.

Spinazzola was with Juve for seven years, making 12 total appearances while going out on loan spells to seven different clubs.

