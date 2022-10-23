Spanner thrown onto pitch during Ligue 1 clash between Toulouse and Strasbourg

A spanner was thrown onto the pitch from the crowd during the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Strasbourg on Sunday.

Toulouse host Strasbourg

Spanner found on pitch

Two teams play out 2-2 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Toulouse and Strasbourg saw referee Jeremy Stinat forced to remove a spanner that had been thrown onto the pitch during the game. A rousing game between the two sides saw Toulouse take a 2-0 lead before Strasbourg fought back to equalise. The hosts also had Rasmus Nicolaisen sent off in the 71st minute and finished the game with just 10 men.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's unfortunately not uncommon to see objects thrown onto the pitch. Lighters, bottles and coins are regularly thrown from the stands. A pig's head was also famously launched at Luis Figo at Camp Nou after he left Barcelona for Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT? The two sides return to action at the weekend and will be hoping to avoid a repeat of Sunday's incident. Toulouse are at Lens on Friday and Strasbourg face Marseille on Saturday.