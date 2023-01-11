Spanish Super Cup prize money explained: How much will Barcelona & Real Madrid earn at tournament?

The Spanish Super Cup kicks off in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, with the four participants set for significant payments.

Big prize money for Saudi-hosted tournament

Unequal payments for four teams

Barca and Madrid could get almost €5m

HOW MUCH DO SPANISH SUPER CUP TEAMS MAKE? The Spanish Super Cup is a lucrative venture for all four teams who participate. This year, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia and Real Betis have entered the competition by virtue of their league and cup performance.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will reportedly get base payments of €2.8 million, while Valencia will earn €1.7 million and Real Betis will receive €750,000. There is also €1 million up for grabs for the runners-up and €2 million for the champions. That means if Barcelona or Real Madrid win the tournament, they would receive €4.8 million.

WHY DO THEY MAKE SO MUCH? For the last two years, the cup has been held in Saudi Arabia, with the country splashing the cash to host the event. According to MARCA, Spanish football itself will make €40m (£35m/$43m) from the cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona could win their first trophy under Xavi if they claim the Super Cup, though it will be a challenge to get through the tough opponents.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE SUPER CUP: Real Madrid will face Valencia on Wednesday, with Barcelona and Real Betis to play on Thursday. The winners will meet Sunday.