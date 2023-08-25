'The #MeToo of Spanish football' - Spanish government threaten action against Luis Rubiales after FA president refuses to resign

The Spanish government has threatened action against Luis Rubiales after he refused to resign as president of the nation's football federation (RFEF).

In a bizarre speech on Friday, the president of the Spanish football federation insisted that he had no intention of resigning, repeating it as much five times, and hit out at "false feminism" after he appeared to forcibly kiss Jenni Hermoso after their World Cup final win against England last week.

The 46-year-old insisted that the kiss was consensual, and even intimated that Hermoso initiated it, and he has pointed out that he has already apologised.

However, the backlash against Rubiales has been swift and fierce.

Victor Francos, the secretary of sport and president of Spain's Superior Sports Council (CSD), the government body in charge of sports, has now confirmed that they will present a case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports against Rubiales.

Francos said that the case could become the "#MeToo of Spanish football', and admits that Rubiales' behaviour on Friday was "not satisfactory".

He said: "The results [of the EGM] were not satisfactory in the eyes of the government.

"I want to be very forceful. Mr. Rubiales has not lived up to what was expected or what the players of the national team expected... he has not done what was due, the explanations do not correspond to his attitudes and we want to be very clear when it comes to saying about the Assembly that far from resolving the situation, from getting closer to calming the context in which he himself had put us, what he has done is fuel the controversy, reaffirm what some of us said that it should take more steps.

"Far from attending to what the Government considered, it has aggravated the situation."

He added: "The government of Spain is not going to be impassive. Mr. Rubiales has said that he was not resigning, we want to convey to him with all respect, the path of this government towards the presidency of the RFEF has ended today.

"Today the procedures begin so that Mr. Rubiales has to give explanations before CAS and we announce that if CAS and the CSD agree, we will suspend the functions of Rubiales."

The bizarre twist in the case was further compounded by Rubiales apparently offering Spain's World Cup-winning coach Jorge Vilda a new contract, despite the fact that multiple players went on strike before the tournament in protest at his extreme measures.