Spain and Netherlands slammed for mocking traditional Maori haka ahead of Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand

The Netherlands and Spain women's teams were forced to take down videos showing their players imitating New Zealand's haka dance following criticism.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two teams are based in New Zealand for the upcoming Women's World Cup and shared videos of some players attempting the traditional Maori war dance. A video of four Spain players taking part was uploaded to social media and later deleted, while the Netherlands removed a video shared on their official Instagram accounts after they were accused of mocking the haka.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The haka is a famous Maori war dance that has been used in sports for over 130 years. The New Zealand rugby team have been doing the dance before matches since 1888. Both Spain and the Netherlands are based in the north of the country for the tournament.

FIFA intend to honour the co-host nation by displaying the indigenous flags of both Australia and New Zealand throughout the World Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Spain are drawn into Group C with Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan while the Netherlands will face United States, Vietnam and Portugal in Group E.

WHAT NEXT? Spain will begin their campaign with a game against Costa Rica in Wellington on July 21, two days before the Dutch meet Portugal in Dunedin.